|
|
HOLT - Sister Mary Benedict, C.S.J., at Maria Regina Residence on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Reposing at Maria Regina Residence, Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brent-wood, NY 11717, on Monday, March 2, 2020. Visitation from 2 pm to 4:30 pm and Prayer service at 3:00 pm. Final farewell ritual on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 am, immediately followed by Funeral Liturgy. Sister Mary is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood NY. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc. Brentwood NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2020