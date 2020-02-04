|
EGGERS - Mary Elizabeth, age 73, died on February 1, 2020 in Manhasset, NY. Mary-Beth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gary. Devoted mother of Elaine Grady (Chris) and Liz. Adored grandmother of Charlotte & Finnegan Grady. Mary-Beth was a lifelong resident of Manhasset and an award winning watercolorist. Visitation Wednesday, 3-8 pm, at Weigand Bros. Funeral Home 49 Hillside Ave. Williston Park, NY. Funeral Mass, 10 am, Thursday at St. Mary's R.C. Church in Manhasset, NY. Interment Private.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 4, 2020