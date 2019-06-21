Home

Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Homes
255 Higbie Ln
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 669-8338
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Homes
255 Higbie Ln
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Homes
255 Higbie Ln
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church
Islip Terrace, NY
View Map
Mary Brazezicke Notice
BRAZEZICKE- Mary on June 19, 2019 at the age of 70. Retired Library Student's Supervisor at Dowling College. Mary was the sixth of her twelve siblings to pass from Huntington's Disease. Beloved wife of Paul. Loving mother of Jeffery (Lisa), Matthew and Daniel (Christine). Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Josh and Jessica. Family and friends will gather at Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 225 Higbie Lane, West Islip, NY on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 9:30am at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Islip Terrace, NY. Cremation is Private.
Published in Newsday on June 21, 2019
