|
|
BRAZEZICKE- Mary on June 19, 2019 at the age of 70. Retired Library Student's Supervisor at Dowling College. Mary was the sixth of her twelve siblings to pass from Huntington's Disease. Beloved wife of Paul. Loving mother of Jeffery (Lisa), Matthew and Daniel (Christine). Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Josh and Jessica. Family and friends will gather at Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 225 Higbie Lane, West Islip, NY on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 9:30am at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Islip Terrace, NY. Cremation is Private.
Published in Newsday on June 21, 2019