O'CONNOR - Mary Bridget (nee Bowen) on October 5. Formerly of St. Francis Xavier Parish Park Slope Brooklyn. Beloved wife of the late Vincent O'Connor (former football coach of St. Francis Prep High School for 62 years). Devoted mother of Martin (Ann) and Rose (Patrick). Loving grandmother of Connor, Patrick, Dylan and Oonagh. Loving sister of Teresa Lennon and Frank Bowen. Predeceased by her siblings Marty, Eileen Newman and Peggy Smith. Loving sister-in-law of Terry and Rita. Survived by many loving O'Connor and Bowen nieces and nephews. Reposing at R. Stutzmann & Son Funeral Home 224-39 Jamaica Avenue Queens Village Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:15 am at Our Lady of Victory RC Church Floral Park. Burial at Mt. Saint Mary's Cemetery Flushing.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 7, 2019