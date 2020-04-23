Home

Mary Brullo

Mary Brullo Notice
BRULLO - Mary, passed away on April 15, 2020 at the age of 100, just a month shy of her 101st birthday, due to complications of Covid 19. Beloved wife of the late Frank Brullo, loving mother of Adrian Makrides and the late Connie DeFillippo. Cherished grandmother of Janine Lange, Laura Page and the late Christine Palazzolo and the late Frank DeFillippo. Adored great grandmother of Jacqueline, Kristen, Emily, Cole, and great-great grandmother of Benjamin, Justin, and Ava Joe. Loving sister of Gloria Catapano, and brothers Richard Parise and Edward Parise. Mary's kindness and love of family will be missed forever and she will never be forgotten. Your loving family.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2020
