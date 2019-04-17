|
|
ASSENG - Mary C. of Levittown, NY on April 16, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of Kathryn Kelly (James) and Jeanne (Victor Moudgil). Cherished grandmother of Ellen, Emma, Gwen, and Alexander. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home at 603 Wantagh Ave. (28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Religious service will be held Thursday, 10:00am in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2019