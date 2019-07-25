|
LANE - Mary C. Beloved wife of the late William A. Lane, Sr. Cherished Mother of Bill (Lucy) Lane, Mariellen (Joe) Beltrani, Judy (Sol) Comerchero and Suzy (Chip) David. She will be forever missed by her nine grandchildren and five great-granddaughters. Mary was a longtime resident of Massapequa Park and a proud retiree of Macy's department store (Massapequa). Visitation will be at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. (North Chapel) 1050 Park Blvd ,Massapequa Park, Thursday 7-9pm and Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Mass Saturday 9:30am at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church (Amityville). Interment immediately following at Grace Church Cemetery (Massapequa). In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made to St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church (Amityville) For more information massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from July 25 to July 26, 2019