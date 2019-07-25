Home

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church
Amityville, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Grace Church Cemetery
Massapequa, NY
View Map
Mary C. Lane Notice
LANE - Mary C. Beloved wife of the late William A. Lane, Sr. Cherished Mother of Bill (Lucy) Lane, Mariellen (Joe) Beltrani, Judy (Sol) Comerchero and Suzy (Chip) David. She will be forever missed by her nine grandchildren and five great-granddaughters. Mary was a longtime resident of Massapequa Park and a proud retiree of Macy's department store (Massapequa). Visitation will be at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. (North Chapel) 1050 Park Blvd ,Massapequa Park, Thursday 7-9pm and Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Mass Saturday 9:30am at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church (Amityville). Interment immediately following at Grace Church Cemetery (Massapequa). In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made to St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church (Amityville) For more information massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from July 25 to July 26, 2019
