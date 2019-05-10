MEYERBACK - Mary C., 91, of Inverness, FL, formerly of Oceanside, NY passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 5, 1928 in Yorkville, NYC and moved to Inverness, FL from Oceanside in 1986. She was a devout Catholic and an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Walter, and by their son Thomas. She will be greatly missed by her 7 children: William (Rose) of Rockville Centre; Catherine Susi (Joe) of Inverness, FL; Richard of East Meadow; Kenneth (Renee) of West Islip; Robert of West Palm Beach, FL; James (Sue) of Wantagh; and Walter (Lenore) of Wan-tagh. She is also survived by a brother, William Michlik of Somers, NY; by her twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church or to Catholic Charities. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. Published in Newsday on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary