ROSNACK - Mary C. of Babylon, formerly of Plainview, NY on February 17, 2020. Loving mother of MaryEllen Szwejkowski (Thomas) and the late Robert J. Rosnack. Cherished grandmother of Jason, Justin, James, Jenna, Kathryn and Michelle. Also survived by five great-grandchildren. Pre-deceased by husbands Edward Rosnack, Vincent Cusumano and Edward Reilly. Mary was a member of Catholic Daughters of America and the Red Hats. After Visitation at the Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, a Funeral Mass was cel-ebrated at St. Joseph Church, Babylon. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2020