CANTY - Mary (Nee Pullo) 87, of Huntington Station on September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James. Devoted mother Patrick (Kathy), James Jr. (Diane), Mari-Ellen (Tony) Diaz, Kevin, Brian, and Sean (Amanda). Cherished grandmother of 10, predeceased by 2, and 5 great grandchildren. Loving sister of Flora Obraztsov and the late Patricia Bellidoro, Angela Dirks, and Vinny Pullo. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Mass Monday 9:30 AM at St. Hugh of Lincoln RC Church. Huntington Manor FD and Huntington Community First Aid Squad services Sunday evening.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 7, 2019