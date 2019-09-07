Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Hugh of Lincoln RC Church
Mary Canty Notice
CANTY - Mary (Nee Pullo) 87, of Huntington Station on September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James. Devoted mother Patrick (Kathy), James Jr. (Diane), Mari-Ellen (Tony) Diaz, Kevin, Brian, and Sean (Amanda). Cherished grandmother of 10, predeceased by 2, and 5 great grandchildren. Loving sister of Flora Obraztsov and the late Patricia Bellidoro, Angela Dirks, and Vinny Pullo. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Mass Monday 9:30 AM at St. Hugh of Lincoln RC Church. Huntington Manor FD and Huntington Community First Aid Squad services Sunday evening.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 7, 2019
