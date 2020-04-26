|
|
CAPITANO - Mary, formerly of North Bellmore, L.I., at the age of 94 years, due to complications of the coronavirus. Born, December 8, 1925, Died, April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Beloved mother of Louis (Linda), Charles (the late Linda) and Salvatore. Cherished grandmother of William (Connie), Allison (Adam), Christine (Brian), Patricia (Gary) and Katie (Ryan); and great-grandmother of Liam, Alessandra, Arabella, Adam, Brenden, Emma, Elena, Elise, Michelle and Ariel. Dear sister-in-law of Salvatore and Marlene Capitano; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, funeral services are private. Arrangements entrusted to D'Andrea Bros. Funeral Home, Copiague, L.I. www.dandreabrosfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020