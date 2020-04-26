Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Andrea Bros.Funeral Home
99 Oak Street
Copiague, NY 11726
(631) 691-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Capitano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Capitano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Capitano Notice
CAPITANO - Mary, formerly of North Bellmore, L.I., at the age of 94 years, due to complications of the coronavirus. Born, December 8, 1925, Died, April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Beloved mother of Louis (Linda), Charles (the late Linda) and Salvatore. Cherished grandmother of William (Connie), Allison (Adam), Christine (Brian), Patricia (Gary) and Katie (Ryan); and great-grandmother of Liam, Alessandra, Arabella, Adam, Brenden, Emma, Elena, Elise, Michelle and Ariel. Dear sister-in-law of Salvatore and Marlene Capitano; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, funeral services are private. Arrangements entrusted to D'Andrea Bros. Funeral Home, Copiague, L.I. www.dandreabrosfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Andrea Bros.Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -