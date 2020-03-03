|
BONIFER C.I.J. - Sr. Mary Caritas (Margaret Bonifer) on March 1, 2020 of Rockville Centre, N.Y. Was born in Woodhaven, Queens, on April 1, 1921. Sister's family moved to Baldwin, N.Y. and Sister and her two brother's attended St. Christopher's Parish School. Sister received her RN from St. Catherine's Hospital and entered the Congregation of the Infant Jesus Nursing Sister's of the Sick Poor, Inc. on September 8, 1943. Sister ministered in the Nursing Sister's of the Sick Poor, in their homes in the Motherhouse in Brooklyn, N.Y. From 1946 to 1954. Sister received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from St. John's University and went on to minister in Mercy Hospital from 1954 to 1960. Sister then served as school nurse in Catherine Mc Auley HS from 1961 to 1965. Sister returned to Mercy Hospital and ministered there until 1977. Following her retirement from nursing, Sister offered her services as a volunteer to the Nursing Sister's Home Visiting Service, the Diocese of Brooklyn in their Archives and the Redemptorist Father's in Brooklyn, where she organized their Archives. Her presence is missed by her Sister's in the Congregation of the Infant Jesus, her nieces and nephews, and many friends and Associates whose lives she touched. Visiting at Villa St Joseph 984 No. Village Avenue, Rockville Centre, N.Y. Tuesday, March 3rd 3-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday March 4th 10 am at Villa St Joseph. Interment Cemetery of the Holy Rood Westbury, N.Y. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Congregation of the Infant Jesus Nursing Sister's of the Sick Poor, Inc. Charitable Trust. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2020