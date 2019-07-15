|
|
DeSANTIS - Sr. Mary Carmel, RSM died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Survived by The Sisters of Mercy. Survived by her loving Sisters Betty & Rosemarie, and Loving Nieces & Nephews. Wake and Mass at the Our Lady of Mercy Academy, 815 Convent Road, Syosset, N.Y. 11791. Wake on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 2-6 P.M. and Mass on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farming-dale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory would be appreciated and may be sent to Sisters of Mercy Mid Atlantic Community, 150 Ridge Road, Hartsdale, N.Y. 10530.
Published in Newsday on July 15, 2019