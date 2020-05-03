|
CAROTENUTO - Mary (nee Lauritano), born January 3, 1927 in Brooklyn, passed away on April 17, 2020 from COVID-19. Beloved mother of Christine, Patricia (John), and Nancy (Leo). Proud grand-mother of Thomas, Susan, Michelle, Brian , Justin, Leo, Kyle, and Ian. Cherished great grandmother of John, Collin, Ava, Julianna, Katie, Amanda, and Connor. She joins the love of her life, Anthony (d. 2007). Active member of Ladies Auxiliary VFW, Albertson, Herricks Seniors, and St. Aiden Church, Williston Park. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020