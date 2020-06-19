BURNS - Mary Catherine, 83, of Rockville Centre, NY, passed away May, 26, 2020 in Jupiter, Florida. Mary, or Molly, as she was known to friends, was born to Michael and Catherine (Molloy) McKenna, November 7, 1936, in the Bronx, New York. Molly graduated from St. Angelia Merici Elementary School on Morris Avenue in the Bronx and St. Vincent Ferrer High School, Manhattan, in the class of 1955. She also attended Molly College and is a certified para-legal. After graduation from St. Vincent's, Molly went to work for Arrow Shirts on Park Avenue and later as a personal secretary for the Lambert and Feasley Advertising Agency in Manhattan. After raising her three children, she returned to work as a para-legal for the Federal Aviation Agency, where she received many awards and promotions. She retired in 2001. Molly had an easy laugh, a quick wit and a sharp eye for separating the real from the fake. She has remained in loving contact with her FAA friends, all of whom share in celebrating her wonderful life. She married Edward J. Burns in 1960 in St. Angelia's and the family lived together in Woodside, NYC, Hewlett, NY and Valley Stream, NY, for more than thirty years, where they raised their three children, Mary, Edward and Brian. When their children married to start their own families, Molly and Ed moved to their current home in Rockville Centre, NY Molly is survived by her husband, Ed and their three children: Mary C. DeFuria, (Otto) of Rockville Centre; Edward F. Burns, (Christy) of New York City; and Brian M. Burns, (Kelly) of New York City. She is also survived by seven grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her older brothers James and John McKenna of New Jersey and survived by her younger brother, Patrick McKenna, who resides in Florida. In the combined family there are many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. Molly was a hands-on mother in the education of the children, as well as an active participant in their schools' organizations and activities. All three children graduated from St. Joseph's Elementary School Hewlett, NY Molly was also an avid reader and lover of the arts. She passed her appreciation of theater, film and literature to all her children, was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As her health declined, she told her husband: "We did alright, didn't we, Ed." A memorial mass will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Molly's memory to Every Mother Counts online: (www.everymothercounts.org); by mail: 333 Hudson Street, Suite 1006, New York, NY 10013, call 1-646-918-6609 or email info@everymothercounts.org.
Published in Newsday from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.