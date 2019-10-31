Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Reposing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Amityville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary ROY-McCARTHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Clare ROY-McCARTHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Clare ROY-McCARTHY Notice
ROY-McCARTHY Mary Clare of Lindenhurst, NY (formerly of Massapequa Park) on October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Christopher McCarthy. Adored mother of Prescott. Dear daughter of Anne Zelezny. Loving sister of Connie Jordan (Jon). Reposing at The Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, NY on Friday from 6-9pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 10am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Amityville. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to The American Liver Foundation (liverfoundation.org) or The (kidney.org). massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -