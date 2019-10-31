|
|
ROY-McCARTHY Mary Clare of Lindenhurst, NY (formerly of Massapequa Park) on October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Christopher McCarthy. Adored mother of Prescott. Dear daughter of Anne Zelezny. Loving sister of Connie Jordan (Jon). Reposing at The Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, NY on Friday from 6-9pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 10am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Amityville. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to The American Liver Foundation (liverfoundation.org) or The (kidney.org). massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2019