New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:15 AM
Notre Dame Church
Resources
Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary Connor Notice
CONNOR - Mary V. (nee Doody) of New Hyde Park, NY on May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Joseph A. Connor Sr. Loving mother of Kathleen Della Valle (Arthur), Patricia Welz (Cliff), Joseph Jr. (Connie), Michael, Daniel (Blanca), Christopher (Terry), James (Jane) & Brian (Sam Velez). Dear sister of William Doody & Sr. Janice Doody R.S.M. Cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. Loving aunt to numerous nieces & nephews. Visitation at the New Hyde Park FH 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park NY Thurs. 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass Fri. 10:15am Notre Dame Church. Interment LI National Cem. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or the Gladiator Fund. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 9, 2019
