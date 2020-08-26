1/
MARY D. BRUSSELL
BRUSSELL - Mary D., 92, of Levittown, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020. Loving wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Rick (Barbara), Stephen (late Pauline), Virginia Doughty (late Tom), John (Sheila), Margaret Slanovec (Fred), Eileen Schulz (Joe), Larry (Eileen), Mary Flood (Jim), Tommy (Teresa), Suzanne McDonnell (Mike), James (Kim), Maureen Coyne (Kevin) and Andrew, 32 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation at Chapey & Sons, 20 Hicksville Road, Bethpage, Thursday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. James RC Church, 80 Hicksville Rd., Seaford, Friday at 9:30 am. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery.



Published in Newsday from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Chapey & Sons
AUG
27
Visitation
07:00 - 09:30 PM
Chapey & Sons
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. James RC Church
