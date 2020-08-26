Or Copy this URL to Share

BRUSSELL - Mary D., 92, of Levittown, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020. Loving wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Rick (Barbara), Stephen (late Pauline), Virginia Doughty (late Tom), John (Sheila), Margaret Slanovec (Fred), Eileen Schulz (Joe), Larry (Eileen), Mary Flood (Jim), Tommy (Teresa), Suzanne McDonnell (Mike), James (Kim), Maureen Coyne (Kevin) and Andrew, 32 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation at Chapey & Sons, 20 Hicksville Road, Bethpage, Thursday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. James RC Church, 80 Hicksville Rd., Seaford, Friday at 9:30 am. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery.







