DAWKINS- Mary U. of Northport, entered into eternal life on September 28, 2019, 82 years of age. Adored wife to Bertram. Devoted mother to Bonnie (Kristin Harper) Dawkins, Peter (Catherine) Dawkins and Nancy (Robert) Pisani. Cherished grandmother to Claire & Colleen Dawkins and Jordan & Spencer Pisani. Loving sister to James Bonney. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home Tuesday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM at St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Interment to follow at Parish Cemetery. Donations in Mary's memory to Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice 505 Main St. Northport, NY 11768, would be appreciated. Nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2019