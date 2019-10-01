Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Dawkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Dawkins Notice
DAWKINS- Mary U. of Northport, entered into eternal life on September 28, 2019, 82 years of age. Adored wife to Bertram. Devoted mother to Bonnie (Kristin Harper) Dawkins, Peter (Catherine) Dawkins and Nancy (Robert) Pisani. Cherished grandmother to Claire & Colleen Dawkins and Jordan & Spencer Pisani. Loving sister to James Bonney. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home Tuesday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM at St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Interment to follow at Parish Cemetery. Donations in Mary's memory to Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice 505 Main St. Northport, NY 11768, would be appreciated. Nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
Download Now