DePIETRO - Mary of East Rockaway on July 28, 2019 at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Devoted mother of Diane Borelli (Alexander) and Joseph. Loving grand-mother of Joseph Borelli (Rachel), Cathy Pomponio (Christopher) and Michael. Devoted great-grandmother of Joseph, John, Emilie, and Aiden. Family receiving friends Wednesday 2-5 pm and 7-10pm at Donza Funeral Home 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, L.I. Funeral mass Thursday 9:45am, St. Anthony RC Church, Oceanside. Interment Saint Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on July 30, 2019