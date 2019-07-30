Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
(516) 593-2521
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Anthony RC Church
Oceanside, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DePietro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary DePietro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary DePietro Notice
DePIETRO - Mary of East Rockaway on July 28, 2019 at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Devoted mother of Diane Borelli (Alexander) and Joseph. Loving grand-mother of Joseph Borelli (Rachel), Cathy Pomponio (Christopher) and Michael. Devoted great-grandmother of Joseph, John, Emilie, and Aiden. Family receiving friends Wednesday 2-5 pm and 7-10pm at Donza Funeral Home 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, L.I. Funeral mass Thursday 9:45am, St. Anthony RC Church, Oceanside. Interment Saint Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donza Funeral Home Inc
Download Now