KELLY - Sr. Mary Donald, RSM died suddenly on Friday, April 5, 2019. Survived by The Sisters of Mercy and her Loving family. Wake and Mass at the Sisters of Mercy Convent, 22-04 Parsons Blvd., Whitestone, N.Y. 11357 Wake on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 2-6 P.M. and Mass on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farming-dale, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's memory would be appreciated and may be sent to Sisters of Mercy Mid Atlantic Community, 150 Ridge Road, Hartsdale, N.Y. 10530.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 7, 2019