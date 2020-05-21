Home

MASSA - Mary Dorothy on May 17, 2020 of Valley Stream, NY at age 95, Devoted member of the Holy Name of Mary Rosary Society and Catholic Daughters, member of The VS Central High School Alumni Association and VSFD Ladies Auxiliary. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Loving mother of Ann Garofalo, Edward Massa, MaryEllen Gathard, Charles Massa, and predeceased by her daughter Beatrice Brown. Cherished grandmother of 10, Adored great-grandmother of 16. Funeral Friday May 22, 2020, Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to the Moore Funeral Home, 54 W. Jamaica Ave, Valley Stream NY.
