DALTON - Mary E. of Islip (formerly of Oyster Bay), on June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Loving mother of Beth Dalton - Costello (Kevin), and Pamela Dalton. Cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Rosemary, Megan, and Kelsey. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 7-9PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. (corner of W. Marie Street). Prayer Service Friday 8:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory to Friends of the Bay, 123 South Street, Unit 209, Oyster Bay, NY 11771.
Published in Newsday on June 14, 2019