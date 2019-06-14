Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 931-0262
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary E. Dalton Notice
DALTON - Mary E. of Islip (formerly of Oyster Bay), on June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Loving mother of Beth Dalton - Costello (Kevin), and Pamela Dalton. Cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Rosemary, Megan, and Kelsey. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 7-9PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. (corner of W. Marie Street). Prayer Service Friday 8:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory to Friends of the Bay, 123 South Street, Unit 209, Oyster Bay, NY 11771.
Published in Newsday on June 14, 2019
