FLORESTA - Mary E. of Bethpage on November 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Donna (Anthony) Fazio, John (Sherry), MaryJoan (George) Fryer. Cherished grandmother of John, Anthony, Matthew, Brian, Jennifer, Kelly, Christo pher, Jonas and great grandmother of Haylie, Johnny, Addison & Micaela. Dear sister to Edith & John. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon C. Wagner FH, 125 W. Old Country Road., Hicksville on Saturday & Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 AM at St. Edward the Confessor RC Church, Syosset. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019