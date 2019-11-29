Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Floresta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Floresta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Floresta Notice
FLORESTA - Mary E. of Bethpage on November 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Donna (Anthony) Fazio, John (Sherry), MaryJoan (George) Fryer. Cherished grandmother of John, Anthony, Matthew, Brian, Jennifer, Kelly, Christo pher, Jonas and great grandmother of Haylie, Johnny, Addison & Micaela. Dear sister to Edith & John. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon C. Wagner FH, 125 W. Old Country Road., Hicksville on Saturday & Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 AM at St. Edward the Confessor RC Church, Syosset. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -