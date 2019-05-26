|
FOARILE - Mary E. of Floral Park, NY, on May 22, 2019, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Karl (Mary Seto), Joseph (Ann) and Mary Rose (Paul) DiGilio. Cherished grandmother of Daniel, the late Alyssa, Joseph, Paul, Sean and Mary Rose. She was a gentle soul who will be greatly missed by all who were privileged to know her. Visitation Tuesday May 28, 2-5pm and 7-9pm, Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Ave., Floral Park, NY 11001. Mass Wednesday, May 29, 10:30am, Our Lady of Victory Church, Floral Park. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019