Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
(516) 354-0634
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Floral Park, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Foarile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Foarile


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Mary E. Foarile Notice
FOARILE - Mary E. of Floral Park, NY, on May 22, 2019, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Karl (Mary Seto), Joseph (Ann) and Mary Rose (Paul) DiGilio. Cherished grandmother of Daniel, the late Alyssa, Joseph, Paul, Sean and Mary Rose. She was a gentle soul who will be greatly missed by all who were privileged to know her. Visitation Tuesday May 28, 2-5pm and 7-9pm, Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Ave., Floral Park, NY 11001. Mass Wednesday, May 29, 10:30am, Our Lady of Victory Church, Floral Park. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
Download Now