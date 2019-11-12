|
LYONS - Mary E. of Merrick, NY and Vero Beach, FL on November 7, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Donald (Dan). Loving mother of Cecelia and Lawrence (Sheri). Cherished grandmother of Noreen (Schuyler), Erin, Emily, Caroline and Aldan. Mary was an RN and school nurse/teacher for over 25 years in the Carle Place School District. Known for her laughter and love of dance & the arts, Mary leaves a legacy that exemplifies God's work. She was a caregiver to all, devoted her life to family & friends, and lived her life fully in gratitude. Visitation will be held at N.F. Walker Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Avenue, Merrick on Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass at Cure of Ars RC Church, 2323 Merrick Avenue, Merrick on Friday at 11:00am. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 12, 2019