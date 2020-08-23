VALENTINE - Mary E., of New Port Richey, FL, formerly of Belmore, NY. On August 15 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Joanne (the late Carmine), Maryellen, Christopher and Walter (Denise). Caring grandmother to seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be Sunday, August 23 from 2-6pm at Clair S. Bartholomew & Son, Inc., 302 So. Bedford Ave., Bellmore, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial to Celebrate her life will be held 9:30am on Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Barnabas R.C. Church. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery/Resurrection, Farmingdale on Monday, August 24 at 11:15am.







