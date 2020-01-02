|
|
MALET - Mary Eileen, on December 24, 2019. Born in Flushing, Queens on May 1, 1953. Survived by her brother Peter and nephews Matthew and Michael. She attended St. Nicholas of Tolentine grammar school and after moving out to Hampton Bays, graduated from Sacred Hearts grammar school in Southampton and then Mercy High School in Riverhead. She obtained her RN degree from Kings County Hospital Nursing School and graduated from Marymount Manhattan College. Mary was a nurse mainly in cardiac and intensive care units including Southampton Hospital and St. Vincent's Hospital in Manhattan. She later decided to attend Law school and graduated with a JD from Brooklyn Law School, where she was class president, in 1984. Mary practiced law initially in the field of medical affairs but discovered her true interest was in entertainment law, particularly relating to the music industry. Mary was a lifelong New Yorker and enjoyed living in Manhattan for many years. She spent some time living in Italy, loved Italian culture and spoke Italian reasonably well. She also had an affinity for Wales where she had friends and liked riding horses in the countryside there. Mary suffered a serious medical condition at age 51 and bravely battled back to live a satisfying life thereafter. Mary loved reading, dance clubs, horseback riding, poetry, classic movies, Fred Astaire, and especially David Bowie. She enjoyed spending time with her brothers and nephews and traveled with them around America and Europe. Mary was an inspiration to her family; her energy and spirit were indomitable, Visitation Friday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY. Mass Saturday 9:30am at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Garden City, NY. Entombment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 2, 2020