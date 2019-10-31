Home

Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home
Levittown, NY
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home
Levittown, NY
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius R.C. Church
Hicksville, NY
Mary (Noleen) Eivers


1935 - 2019
Mary (Noleen) Eivers Notice
EIVERS - Mary (Noleen) of Hicksville, NY passed away on October 28, 2019. She was born on December 28, 1935 in Kilnaleck, County Cavan, Ireland. Noleen was preceded in death by her beloved husband Patrick Eivers. Loving mother of Marie Dastin (Rick), Michael (Shari) and Patrick (Michele). Cherished grandmother of Sara (Max), Brian, Haley, Ellyn, Michela, Caitlin and Erin. Noleen was adored and will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation hours are scheduled on Friday, November 1st from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Dalton Funeral Home, Levittown, NY. Mass Saturday, November 2nd 11:00am at St. Ignatius R.C. Church, Hicksville NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider honoring Noleen with a donation to the https://act.alz.org/donate.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2019
