1/1
Mary Elizabeth Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDERSON - Mary Elizabeth (nee Foley) of Plainview (formerly of Brooklyn) on July 14, 2020. Daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Walsh) Foley of Ireland. Loving wife of Arthur for 64 years. Adored mother of Thomas (Kathryn), Maryann Webb (Raymond), and James (Cynthia). Cherished "Nana" of 11 grandchildren: Meghan (Patrick), Lauren (Joseph), Thomas, Eileen (Joseph), Ryan, Kerri, Ashley, Raymond, James, Jessica, and Cameron. Proud great-Nana to Jack Arthur, Samuel Joseph, and Bridget Foley. Dear sister to the late Cathleen McCann (Peter), the late John Foley (Patricia), Thomas Foley (Valerie), and Francis Foley (the late Patricia). Survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral mass was held at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church in Hicksville, NY. Laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved