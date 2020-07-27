ANDERSON - Mary Elizabeth (nee Foley) of Plainview (formerly of Brooklyn) on July 14, 2020. Daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Walsh) Foley of Ireland. Loving wife of Arthur for 64 years. Adored mother of Thomas (Kathryn), Maryann Webb (Raymond), and James (Cynthia). Cherished "Nana" of 11 grandchildren: Meghan (Patrick), Lauren (Joseph), Thomas, Eileen (Joseph), Ryan, Kerri, Ashley, Raymond, James, Jessica, and Cameron. Proud great-Nana to Jack Arthur, Samuel Joseph, and Bridget Foley. Dear sister to the late Cathleen McCann (Peter), the late John Foley (Patricia), Thomas Foley (Valerie), and Francis Foley (the late Patricia). Survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral mass was held at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church in Hicksville, NY. Laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.







