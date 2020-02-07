|
|
KEARNS - Mary Elizabeth, Ph.D., died on February 3, 2020 with her husband, Jon Walker and her beloved attendant, Solomon, by her side. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 8, 1943, the daughter of the late Vincent M. Kearns and Elizabeth (Betty) O'Malley Kearns. She grew up in Mineola/East Williston, NY and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead, NY. Mary received her B.A. in English from Rosemont College in Rosemont, PA and her master's degree in psychology from Millersville University. She received her Ph.D. in Human Sexuality from the University of Pennsylvania in 1991. Survivors include brothers, Vincent E. Kearns (Barbara) of Smithtown, NY and Richard P. Kearns (Maureen) of East Williston, NY. Memorial donations in Mary's name may be made to UDS Foundation, 2270 Erin Court, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Fulton Theater, 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.Please visit Mary's Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 7, 2020