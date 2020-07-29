SAMUEL - Mary Elizabeth, (nee Lynch) left our world on July 26th, 2020 after a long battle with appendiceal cancer. She was 57 years old. Mary grew up in Massapequa, the youngest of six children of the late Michael and Catherine Lynch. As Mary entered adulthood, she received her accounting degree from Hofstra University. Mary then went on to obtain her CPA license. Mary enjoyed a very successful business career. Mary, even with her success as a businesswoman, was able to create the right balance necessary to also be a great wife, loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Mary married the love of her life, Vinny, on August 31st, 2002. She loved her three children, Joseph, Vincent, and Kristen. Mary cherished all her nieces and nephews. Her greatest skill was to make everyone feel like they were the most important person to her. Family was everything to her. It would be incorrect to state that Mary lost her battle. Her outlook, approach, and desire to live was uplifting to family, friends, and her doctors. When anyone else would have given up, Mary optimistically persevered. Through her, we know what resilience truly looks like. Her joy for life and indomitable spirit kept her pushing through each obstacle. Vinny, Joseph, Vincent, and Kristen invite you to join them for services for Mary. The wake will be held on Friday July 31st, 2020 from 2PM-6PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, NY 11746. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday August 1st, 2020 9:15AM at Church of St. Patrick 400 Main Street Huntington, NY 11743. All are welcome. "There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts." In lieu of flowers please make donations in Mary's name to the Arts Booster Club at Cold Spring Harbor High School. www.maconnellfuneralhome.com