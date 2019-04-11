Home

Prayer Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse
555 Albany Ave.
Amityville, NY
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse
555 Albany Ave
Amityville,, NY
Liturgy
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse
555 Albany Ave
Amityville, NY
BOLLMANN- Sister Mary Ellen, OP (formerly Sister Kenneth Mary, OP) was born into eternal life on April 9, 2019. Survived by the Sisters of St. Dominic and her loving family. Wake Friday, April 12, 2019 with prayers at 3:00 PM. Funeral Saturday, April 13, 2019 with morning prayers at 10:10 AM. Liturgy at 10:30 AM. Wake and Mass at Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse, 555 Albany Ave., Amityville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Dominic.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2019
