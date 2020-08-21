DEMATO - Mary Ellen died of heart failure on April 11, 2020 at 92 years old. She was the daughter of George and Katherine Beattie and grew up in Manhattan and the Bronx with her siblings: Harry (Eileen), Anne Burke (Don), James (Margie) and Faith Lenihan (Jack). She was married to Joseph Michael DeMato of Astoria for 36 years before his death in 1990. They raised their eight kids in Lake Grove: Joseph (Carol), James (Laura), John (Joanne), Anne Belle-Oudry (Jack), Jeannie Wilson (Johnny), Joan Sheehan (Tommy), Daniel (Diane) and JoEllen Mish (Ted). Ellen had 14 grandkids, 6 step-grandkids and 11 great-grandkids. Arrangements entrusted to Moloneys Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1:00pm-5:00pm. All guests must wear a mask. www.moloneyfh.com