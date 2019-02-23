Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Hugh of Lincoln Church
Huntington Station, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kostello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Kostello


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Mary Ellen Kostello Notice
KOSTELLO - Mary Ellen, 84, passed peacefully on February 20, 2019. Lifetime resident of Huntington. Beloved wife of the late Robert for over 59 years. Loving mother of Kathy (Phil) Ferdinando, Dorleen Matha and Barbara Jean Marsh. Cherished grandmother of Robert, Courtney, Meredith and great-grandmother of Justin and Jordan. Mary Ellen will be missed by many family members and friends. Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave. Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:30 AM at St. Hugh of Lincoln Church, Huntington Station. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now