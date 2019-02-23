|
KOSTELLO - Mary Ellen, 84, passed peacefully on February 20, 2019. Lifetime resident of Huntington. Beloved wife of the late Robert for over 59 years. Loving mother of Kathy (Phil) Ferdinando, Dorleen Matha and Barbara Jean Marsh. Cherished grandmother of Robert, Courtney, Meredith and great-grandmother of Justin and Jordan. Mary Ellen will be missed by many family members and friends. Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave. Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:30 AM at St. Hugh of Lincoln Church, Huntington Station. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2019