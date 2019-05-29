Home

Wake
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Renewal Center
1725 Brentwood Road, Building #4
Brentwood,, NY
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:30 PM
St. Joseph Renewal Center
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Following Services
NOONE - Sister Mary Ellen, CSJ (formerly known as Sister Saint Matthew) died peacefully on May 23rd while residing in Maria Regina Residence. She was in the 72nd year as a Sister of St. Joseph. Services: Thursday, May 30, 2019: Wake (St. Joseph Renewal Center 1725 Brentwood Road, Building #4 Brentwood, NY 11717) begins at 2 PM with prayer service at 4:30 PM. Friday, May 31: Final farewell ritual begins at 10 AM and the funeral mass follows immediately. Memorial donations can be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph. Sister is lovingly remembered by her family, and her Sisters in community.
Published in Newsday on May 29, 2019
