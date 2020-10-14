1/
Mary Ellen O'Connell
O'CONNELL - Mary Ellen. With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Mary Ellen O'Connell. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her beloved husband Denis O'Connell and her daughter Jessica Lyons. She is survived by her children Joseph Lyons, Kelly O'Connell, Brianne O'Connell, her loving companion Jack McGinley, and her wonderful brother Charles Harrigan. Mary Ellen was a devoted mother of four children and a beloved grandmother. Being "Nanny" to her grandsons Casey and Braden (children of Joe and Katie Lyons) was her favorite title. To know her, was to love her. Mary Ellen was an incredible friend to all with an exceptionally warm heart and welcoming spirit. A Mass will be held on Thursday October 15 at 10:00am at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ruff House Rescue or All About Cats Rescue.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Christopher's Church
