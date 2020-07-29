1/
SWEENEY - Mary Ellen, 76, died July 22 in Annandale, Virginia from complications of pancreatic cancer and after battling Alzheimer's disease. She was the beloved mother of Rachel Perri Bedell and Celeste Perri and grandmother to Henry, Sally and Maisy Bedell, and Anna and Sam Polak. She is also survived by her siblings Stephen Sweeney, Angela True, David and Judy Sweeney and sister-in-law Kathleen Sweeney as well as so many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings Jackie, William and Bruce Sweeney. Mary Ellen graduated from Bishop McDonnell High School, Molloy College and St. John's Uni-versity Law School where she was a member of the Law Review. A teacher of all things, Mary Ellen was a lover of the law and learning. Mary Ellen moved to Virginia four years ago after a lifetime love affair with New York City. The family would like to thank all the staff at Brightview Woodburn for their loving care in this difficult time. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a mem-orial service will be held in New York in the spring.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 29, 2020.
