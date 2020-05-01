|
ESSIG - Mary C. (Nee Shevlin), 88 of Levittown, NY, passed on April 26, 2020. Beautiful sister to Edward, the late Charles, Sheila, the late Thomas, and Gavin. Loving wife to Arthur. Devoted mother to Michael (Kathleen), John (Carolann), Alison (Thomas), Ann, Ellen, and predeceased by her children Arthur, Mary and Jamie. Cherished Mamie to 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grand-children. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2020