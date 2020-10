EAGAN - Mary F. of Shallotte, NC (formerly of Huntington, NY) on September 6, 2020 at age 97. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; daughter Patty Glancy; brother, Pat; and sister, Nelle. Mary will be sorely missed by her children: daughters Susan (Tom) Byrne, Katie (Paul) Solecki, and Betsy (Vinnie) Mattiucci; sons Jim (Linda), Dan (partner Marianne Harris), and Tom (Mary); son-in-law John Glancy, and brother-in-law Bob Meyers. Mary will also be fondly remembered by 20 grandchildren, 29 great grand- children, 4 great great grand- children, and many nieces and nephews. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by M.A. Connell Funeral Home.







