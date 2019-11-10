Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave.
Huntington Station, NY
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave.
Huntington Station, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave.
Huntington Station, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Feeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Feeney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Feeney Notice
FEENEY - Mary V., 85, of Hunt-ington Station, on November 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dominick P. Sr. Loving mother of Dominick P. Jr. (Janice), Michael (Catherine), Patricia Vella and David (Anne Marie). Cherished grandmother of Kristy, Kerry, Tara, Michael, Patrick, Shannon, Madalyn, Thomas, Daniel and the late David. Dear great-grandmother of Shane, Patrick, Lucy, Dahlia, Violet, Dylan, Sasha, Kai and Luca. Also survived by her loyal dog Nola. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now