FEENEY - Mary V., 85, of Hunt-ington Station, on November 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dominick P. Sr. Loving mother of Dominick P. Jr. (Janice), Michael (Catherine), Patricia Vella and David (Anne Marie). Cherished grandmother of Kristy, Kerry, Tara, Michael, Patrick, Shannon, Madalyn, Thomas, Daniel and the late David. Dear great-grandmother of Shane, Patrick, Lucy, Dahlia, Violet, Dylan, Sasha, Kai and Luca. Also survived by her loyal dog Nola. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2019