FONDA - Mary Frances, of Bellmore, NY passed away on 8/7/2020 in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late William. She is belovingly survived by her sons: William and James Fonda. Her daughter, Amy Donnelly, and her husband Brian. Grandchildren: Richard, Mary, and Cara Donnelly. As well as many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4 - 8pm at Clair S. Bartholomew & Son, Inc., 302 So. Bedford Ave., Bellmore, NY. A Mass of Christian burial to celebrate her life will be held at 9:30am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, 2320 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, NY. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery. She was a good and kind person who cared for all.







