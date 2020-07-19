1/1
Mary Frances Poveromo
{ "" }
POVEROMO - Mary Frances (McMahon) of Bay Shore called home to the Lord on July 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of Michael. Beloved mother of Michael (Danielle) & Frank (Christine). Cherished grandmother of Ella and Mikey. Reposing at the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc., 571 Suffolk Avenue Brentwood, New York. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30am at Our Lady of Lourdes R. C. Church West Islip. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery Locust Valley, NY. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 and 7-9:30. Masks and social distancing required.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 19, 2020.
