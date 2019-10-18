Home

Services
Clayton Funeral Home
25 Meadow Rd
Kings Park, NY 11754
(631) 269-6421
Reposing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reposing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
59 Church St.
Kings Park, NY
1924 - 2019
SWEENEY Mary Frances (nee Regan) born April 17, 1924 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Kings Park, NY. Predeceased by loving husband Willie. Mary grew up in Kilbeacanty, Gort, County Galway Ireland and was the eldest of 11 children, survived by three sisters Bridie O'Byrne, Nodie Reape and Josie McCloskey. Loving mother to Kevin (Cindy), Reverend William, Tommy (Debbie) and Catherine Morgese (Michael). Devoted Grandma to Kristen, Jaclyn, Ryan, Michael, Billy, Noelle and Steven. Mary was an active member of St. Joseph Parishes in both Astoria and Kings Park, enjoying the Rosary Society, Catholic War Veterans, AOH and Catholic Daughters. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality, positive attitude and beautiful Irish smile. Reposing Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Clayton Funeral Home, Inc. 25 Meadow Rd. (cor. of Indian Head Rd.) Kings Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday 10:30am at St. Joseph's RC Church, 59 Church St. Kings Park. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Francis DeSales Church, Belle Harbor, sfdsparish.org.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 18, 2019
