RICHARDSON - Mary G. (Marie) 5/21/38 - 5/1/20. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of Marie on May 1, 2020 after suffering a stroke. Marie was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Eugene F. Richardson. She leaves behind her sister Ellen and husband Bill, her 6 children, Catherine, Eugene and wife Tracy, Deborah and husband Vince, Ellen, Suzanne and husband Corey and Michael and wife Marni, 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her significant other of 26 years, Jim DiCio and his children and their families who adored Marie. Marie's devotion to God was evident by her generous spirit, her kindness and her never-ending volunteer work. Marie's volunteering touched the lives of the sick, the elderly, those in hospice and many others. She belonged to several prayer groups and served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. John's Nepomucene in Bohemia. Due to the corona virus the world is fighting, there will be a small, private funeral service with the immediate family. In the following months, the family will hold a memorial service.
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020