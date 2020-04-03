|
GIRARDI - Mary S. (nee Scire) 93, of Huntington, NY died peacefully on March 31, 2020. She was the daughter of Italian immigrants; Benedetto Joseph Scire and Francesca Moltisanti. She was born and raised in New York City. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas A. Girardi. She was a devoted mother to her four children: Violande, (husband Paul, pre-deceased) Florestano (wife Filippa), Joseph (wife Donna), and Francesca. Beloved grand-mother to Nicholas Florestano (wife Samantha), Anne Marie, Anthony, Caitlyn (husband Brandon), Maria, Nicholas Ross (Fiancee Jillian), Giovanni, Alexandra and Giuseppina. She was a beloved great-grandmother to Blake, Sabrina, and Stella. Mary was strong, independent, beautiful, talented and a fabulous Italian chef. She will be forever loved and greatly missed. Burial will take place Monday, April 6 at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY, where she will be laid to rest. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 3, 2020