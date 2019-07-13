Newsday Notices
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
SCALISE - Mary Grace of Commack, NY formerly of Port Richey, FL and Springfield Gardens, NY on July 11, 2019 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Louis "Red" F. Scalise. Loving mother of Mary Lou Cella and Robert (Nancy) Scalise. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey (Kathleen) Cella, Brian Cella, Carolyn Pettersson and Bradley Scalise. Adored great-grandmother of Thomas Cella and Katelyn Cella. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge, NY, where a religious service will be held Sunday. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45AM St. Thomas More R.C. Church. Interment following at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 7-9PM www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 13, 2019
