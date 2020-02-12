|
GREENE - Bunny of Shoreham, formerly of West Hempstead on February 8, 2020. Born Mary E. Matthews on July 31, 1924, in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Devoted mother of Rosemary Wallace, Bill and Kelly. Also survived by 5 loving grandchildren, Justin, Kris, Devin, Kathleen, and Suzanne, who regarded her as their second mother. Doting great-grandmother to Ryan. Former President of the Rosary Society for St. Thomas the Apostle Church in West Hempstead. Long time Office Manager at North Shore University Hospital. Memorial visitation to be held at O. B. Davis Funeral Home, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY, on Thursday 2-4:00 and 7-9:00pm. Memorial Mass at St. Marks Church, Shoreham, on Friday 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope House Ministries, 1 High St., Port Jefferson, NY 11777, or to Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi-County Blvd., Ste. 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 12, 2020