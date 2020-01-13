Home

Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:30 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
GREENLEES - Mary N. of Asharoken on December 30, 2019, 95 years of age. Mary had a long career as a school psychologist for the Elwood School District. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of James Greenlees (Anna Marie), Alison Lowery (Stephen), Bruce Greenlees (Tracey), Peggy Greenlees (Michael Atkinson), Peter Greenlees (Maureen) and the late Thomas Greenlees. Dear grandmother of Amanda, Stephen, Andrew, Robert, Brooke, Derek, Felisa, Amelia, Alexandra, Daniel, Peter, Neil, Corinne, Georgia, Mason & Samuel. And cherished great-grandmother of Caroline, Raegan, Bodhi, & Andrew. Dear sister of the late George Nixon and sister-in-law of Jean Ruggles. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Saturday January 18 from 12:00 - 3:30 pm with a prayer service at 2:30 pm with the Rev. Michael Bartolomeo of Trinity Episcopal Church, Northport, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to one of the following organizations are suggested: Concern for Independent Living (Medford), Options for Community Living (Ronkonkoma), St. Joseph's Indian School (South Dakota) or . www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 13, 2020
